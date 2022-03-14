GPL shutdown due to trip in transmission lines 

THE Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) experienced yet another shutdown on Sunday, this time due to a trip in the L2 and L5 transmission lines which link the Guyana Power and Light (GPL)’s Golden Grove to Sophia and Sophia to Kingston Substations, respectively.

The trip occurred at approximately 11:15hrs and caused generation units at the Garden of Eden Power Plant to shut down. This resulted in service disruptions to customers in Demerara and Berbice, a statement from the GPL said.

“At the time of the trip, the transmission lines were transferring approximately 34 megawatts of power,” the company said.

The company did not say what caused the transmission lines to trip, but noted that restoration works commenced immediately.

“At approximately 11:22hrs the first area was repowered in Demerara. Incremental restoration continued until all areas in Demerara and Berbice were repowered at approximately 12:55hrs.

GPL continues to work assiduously towards minimizing these occurrences and remains cognisant of the inconveniences associated with unplanned service interruptions,” the company said.

This is was at least the third shutdown of the DBIS for the year, in addition to the power outages consumers have been experiencing due to scheduled maintenance that the electricity company carries out on a regular basis.