News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Guyana joins Sadhguru’s ‘Save Soil Movement’
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
President Dr. Irfaan Ali (right) has joined the ‘Save Soil Movement’ by Sadhguru (left) who is on a one-day visit to Guyana. Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, SC, look on as the two engage in discussions on Saturday at State House (Office of the President photo)
President Dr. Irfaan Ali (right) has joined the ‘Save Soil Movement’ by Sadhguru (left) who is on a one-day visit to Guyana. Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, SC, look on as the two engage in discussions on Saturday at State House (Office of the President photo)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was, on Saturday, signed between Jagadish Vasudev, known as Sadhguru, and the Government of Guyana on soil co-operation.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, signed the MoU with the yoga guru to preserve Guyana’s soil in keeping with the country’s Low Carbon Development Strategy.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and Jagadish Vasudev, world-famous yoga guru and spiritual master, sign the MoU at State House

The event took place at State House in the presence of President Irfaan Ali, First Lady Mrs. Arya Ali, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo and other government officials. The delegation was treated to a breakfast reception at State House and, before departing, Sadhguru made a presentation on the importance of soil sustainability at the National Cultural Centre.

He is on a one-day visit to Guyana accompanied by popular Trinidadian Soca artist, Machel Montano, who is also a practising yogi.

L-R: Trinidadian Soca artist, Machel Montano; President Dr. Irfaan Ali; First Lady, Arya Ali and Sadhguru with Indian High Commissioner to Guyana (second right) and Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo (left) at State House

The Save Soil Movement is a global movement to address the soil crisis by bringing together people from around the world to stand up for soil health, and supporting leaders of all nations to institute national policies and actions toward increasing the organic content in cultivable soil which was launched by Sadhguru.

Sadhguru has been teaching yoga in southern India since 1982 and then in 1992, he established the Isha Foundation which also operates an Ashram and yoga centre that carries out educational activities.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali; First Lady, Arya Ali; Sadhguru and other members of the government look on as Trinidadian Soca artist, Machel Montano performs at State House

The issue of soil degradation is a significant threat to the planet as the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) predicts that soil extinction could become a reality if soil degradation continues at present rates.

And Sadhguru’s foremost principle for the Save Soil Movement is, “Soil is our life, our very body and if we forsake soil, in many ways, we forsake the planet.”

The practising yogi has been conferred with three presidential awards among which are the Padma Vibhushan for distinguished service to the Nation and India’s highest environmental award, the Indira Gandhi Paryavaran Puraskar, in 2010.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.