Gov’t reduces some charges, eyeing lower fertiliser costs

…to ease rice farmers’ woes

RICE farmers in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) have been protesting against the reduced price rice millers are paying for paddy but Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, said that the government is seeking to cut production costs to ensure that farmers and millers can generate profits.

Mustapha was keen on pointing out that global economic constraints linked to the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, the Ukraine-Russia crisis have resulted in higher costs for farming inputs, such as fertilisers. Based on reports, the price for rice has also decreased internationally.

Consequently, the Agriculture Minister acknowledged rice farming has become more costly with lowered gains. He, however, noted that the government was not ignorant of these woes.

“We are working hard to bring down the cost of production,” Mustapha said on Saturday while engaging farmers in Black Bush Polder, in the East Berbice-Corentyne region.

Already, he highlighted that the government has reduced the US$8 per tonne fee paid by millers to the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) for inspection and to certify the quality and quantity of rice supplied. Now, Mustapha said that a fee of US $6 per tonne is paid.

He also said that the government continues to invest in drainage and irrigation works and other massive infrastructure to help make farming much more safe and efficient.

Recognising that the cost of fertilisers is, however, a significant challenge for farmers, Mustapha also noted that his ministry will be engaging suppliers to determine how costs can be reduced.

A meeting with suppliers will be held on Tuesday. It is expected that suppliers and the Agriculture Ministry will be able to determine a lower, yet feasible price for fertilisers.

“We will try to get a better deal,” Mustapha said, emphasising that by next crop, the government hopes that farmers will be able to utilise much cheaper fertilisers.

Fertilisers are an essential part of the planting process. Farmers in the region have complained that the cost of fertilisers have increased by more than 200 per cent; from $4,000 per bag of manure to now more than $10,000 per bag.

By lowering the costs of production, however, Mustapha believes that farmers would be able to spend less growing rice and resultantly, generate greater profits when the rice is sold to the millers.

“We have to work together. This government would never want to see rice farmers suffer in this country, we will continue to give support,” the minister emphasised.