‘Smart policing’ to be implemented

— President discloses plans to modernise Guyana Police Force

IN keeping with government’s vision to improve the performance of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), President Dr Irfaan Ali has disclosed plans to develop and implement ‘Smart policing’ systems to improve the accessibility and efficiency of the force.

This type of system would allow the strategic implementation of technology in the day-to-day operations of the GPF.

President Ali, who made these statements at the opening ceremony of the Police Officers’ Annual Conference on Thursday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, said while the Police Force has continued to work to reduce crime systematically, it cannot be “business as usual.”

He noted that with Guyana on a fast-growth trajectory, systems must be put in place to ensure the safety of Guyanese, visitors and persons interested in investing in Guyana.

“Aggregate investments, both private and public, are increasing; citizens are investing in new homes, cars and other personal belongings; businesses are expanding; those making these investments are doing so with the understanding that the country will boost security to protect them and their investments,” President Ali stated.

One of the major undertakings of the smart policing systems is the implementation of a digital platform for ticketing, directly relating to breach of road laws. The President disclosed that government has already started discussions with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and intends to have this feature incorporated on all of Guyana’s major highways. This system will incorporate fixed-speed radars on main roads, so as to identify those who use the roads recklessly and to photograph these infractions.

ABSOLUTELY ESSENTIAL

The President noted that although this will be a costly investment, it is absolutely essential to stem the road carnage.

“On all our new highways we are going to incorporate this feature where we can move towards digital ticketing and recognition in terms of speeding, in terms of seatbelt violations and so on; and that system must be automatically linked to the suspension of licence and so on,” President Ali stated.

In keeping with the digitalisation of the force, the Head of State also disclosed that government plans to pilot digital reporting booths, a system which will allow citizens to document and lodge police reports at police stations. He noted that these systems will be set up at strategic spots to allow persons ease of access.

President Ali believes that this could significantly boost the force’s information-gathering system, since any potential anxiety or fear of directly making a report face to face with a rank of the GPF will be eliminated.

“The economy is expanding but we have a very limited population, so the strategy has to be built on the effective and efficient use of technology…. In order to improve public security, the government will be investing in the technological advancement of the force, we will also be equipping the force with means, both material and human, to bring about drastic improvements to public safety,” he said.

POLICE ACADEMY

President Ali also noted that while government is cognisant of the importance of technological innovations and its incorporation into policing, it is aware of the impact training and development can have on the quality and efficiency of the security sector.

According to the President, it is under this consideration that the government is currently in talks with several partners to develop a police academy in an effort to maximise on its human capital, while boosting the ability of the ranks to serve and protect the Guyanese people.

He noted that the vision currently is not the establishment of a local police academy, but a regional one.

“Another issue that we are discussing with development partners is the development of a police academy, not only for Guyana, but a Regional Police Academy; and we are in detailed discussions with many of our development partners in the developed and developing world on their experiences on this and we are pursuing a path of the development of a police academy.”