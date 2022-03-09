The Russia-Ukraine crisis and the Monroe Doctrine in the Caribbean and Latin America

IF anyone harboured any doubts about just how much the Caribbean is entwined in the current Russia-Ukraine entanglement, this past weekend’s global news round-ups ought to lay all to rest.

As the US, UK and European Union (EU) continue to ramp-up economic sanctions against Russia, the private assets of Russian billionaires friendly with President Vladimir Putin (who moved to Europe after the Soviet Union fell in 1991) have been targetted, forcing them to scramble to save them from confiscation or being frozen.

Several yachts owned by many such Russian billionaires (who bought UK economic citizenship by investing at least one billion pounds sterling) have simply been designated as Russian President Vladimir’s friends — including Chelsea Football Club’s owner, Roman Abramovich — have headed out to sea in search of safe ports of refuge.

Others have remained anchored at neutral ports, many of them in the Caribbean.

One of the lot include the US$250 million super yacht, ‘Anna’, owned by Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, Port Kingstown (in St. Vincent and the Grenadines).

There were also several reports of many other similar Russian-owned super-yachts located by marine trackers in, or recently called briefly at Caribbean ports – including Bermuda, The Bahamas and The Cayman Islands, as well as selected British and US Virgin Islands jurisdictions considered safe by not subscribing to the UK, and EU sanctions list.

Likewise, London-based Alexey Mordashov, who was sanctioned by the EU on February 28, was forced to resign from the Board of TUI, the world’s biggest tour operator, the day before.

TUI is also the biggest provider of visitors by air and sea along the Caribbean’s tourism island chain, from Jamaica to Trinidad & Tobago.

However, the EU sanctions now mean that Mordashov can’t access his 34 per cent shareholding in TUI, in which he is the single largest shareholder.

Mordashov has also had to engage in the most unusual financial, income and asset transfer maneuverings, mainly between family members and interlocking company directorships, to save his valuable stocks and shares.

Politically and privately, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves wrote a “personal letter” to President Putin last week, respectfully disagreeing with Russia’s military presence in Ukraine, and echoing global calls to stop the fighting, and “Give peace a chance!”

Then came the news Sunday (March 6) that in its efforts to ramp-up its moves to ensure it fights Russia in ‘America’s Backyard’, the Biden administration is now targetting Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua for special attention.

The UK Guardian reported that “top US officials” had flown to Caracas for talks with the Nicolas Maduro administration, with the hope of enticing Venezuela to ditch Russia, with secret promises that Caracas can replace Moscow as a major Oil & Gas supplier to the US, should Russia turn its taps off.

Acknowledging that Russia has the world’s largest and growing oil reserves, and it’s been able to survive the tough US sanctions of its Oil & Gas exports, mainly because of support from Russia, China and Iran, The Guardian quotes US sources as saying this reflects “a major change” in Washington’s stance towards Caracas.

The article also contained a not-so-subtle message from Washington to Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela: That, in the current circumstances and under the Monroe Doctrine, “a Russian presence” anywhere in the Caribbean and Latin America is always considered “a threat to US security interests”.

The three nations are definitely under Washington’s radar.

Like in 1962 — when Washington and Moscow last brought the Caribbean and Latin America (and the world) to anything near what’s happening today from the Russia-Ukraine border conflict in Europe — Washington is again beating war drums while blasting foghorns in bright daylight.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM), representing 14 member-states with several common and similar experiences of foreign military intervention and border disputes – and with most having bilateral ties with both Russia and Ukraine – adopted a statement reflecting the general tone of global forces: Opposing the military intervention, calling for an end to the fighting, and strongly urging a peaceful solution to the longstanding historical conflict.

The CARICOM position has been found wanting by supporters of both sides in the conflict — Saint Lucia’s former Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, wanting to see the region join Antigua & Barbuda and adopt the EU and US sanctions; and Russia’s supporters saying it’s “too lukewarm…”

But as Dr. Gonsalves, the longest serving CARICOM Head of Government, said in his letter to his counterpart, Putin (the longest serving European leader involved in the current dispute), there’s no way that even “supporters of Russia” can find words to justify, to world public opinion, a military action already costing innocent human lives in Europe, and which can eventually affect all of Humankind, if its escalation isn’t stopped immediately.

The sanctions have already started resulting in fuel price rises in the Caribbean and everywhere else, with the price of flour and other wheat products also expected to rise soon.

That Washington is prepared to even let it be known that it’s out to try to court Caracas to dump its faithful ally, Russia, proven true or not, is another indication that, as often repeated by top American officials, “the US has no friends, only interests.”