Missing Coomaka concession workers found

TOFAWA Thomas, 23, and Garfield Cummings, 44, who were missing since March 1, were found by the Chairman of the Kwakwani Community Policing Group (CPG), Arthur DeNobrega, on Monday, around 20:30hrs.

Reports revealed that the men who are attached to the Coomaka concession had related that, after night fell and caught them in the forest, they decided to sleep, but the following morning they lost all sense of direction and could not make their way back to the camp.

A search was also carried out by the Guyana Defence Force, the Guyana Police Force and the Community Policing Group.