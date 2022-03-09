Minister Hamilton reiterates call for women to take up male-dominated jobs

MINISTER OF LABOUR, Joseph Hamilton, who joined the nation in celebrating International Women’s Day (IWD), again issued a call for women to seek out traditionally male dominated jobs.

He made the call during a seminar on conditions of work, occupational safety and health (OSH) requirements and employment exchange service, at the Regional Democratic Council, Region Three.

“The society and us males, we have done an injustice to women that we have to correct. We have fashioned and taught women that this is the only type of job for you; this is the only type of training for you. I am speaking to the ladies on International Women’s Day; you have to encourage ladies to think outside of the box.”

Meanwhile, with Guyana experiencing steadfast economic growth, the Labour Ministry is working to ensure the rights of Guyana’s labour force are protected.

With this duty in mind, the ministry is vigilant in ensuring workers and their children are provided with basic necessities.

“We cannot talk about labour development and labour relations and we don’t think we have a duty and a responsibility to pay attention to the education of the people and their children, the health care of citizens and their children, housing of citizens and their children.

“I believe the labour ministry; we have that responsibility to engage government to ensure the whole issue of human development is facilitated and … the third pillar is the protection of the rights of workers, equal pay for equal job,” Minister Hamilton said.

Since the PPP/C Administration took office, the labour ministry has expanded its operations through labour offices in Regions One, Two, Three, Five, Six, Seven, Nine and 10.

With the establishment of the labour offices, some 200 persons were employed, however, the ministry is seeking to recruit persons to attain a full complement of labour officers to provide timely and efficient labour services.

In addition, the ministry will be hosting a national ‘job bank’ to improve access to employment opportunities for jobseekers on Friday.