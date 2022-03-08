CJIA lauds women’s ‘determination and zest’

–in making aviation the success it is today

ON this occasion of International Women’s Day (IWD), the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) would like to take this opportunity to salute women the world over for their immense contributions, achievements and progress over the years.

Speaking on behalf of the CJIA, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ramesh Ghir said: “It is, without a doubt, that we continue to reap the benefits of their resilience, determination and zest.

“This day also presents an opportunity for CJIA to shed the spotlight on our staff, whose unwavering dedication and commitment have added value to the growth and development of the organisation.

“At CJIA, the ultimate objective remains to build an organisation that celebrates and promotes equal opportunities, where the rights of all staff are promoted, respected and supported.”

Noting also their firm belief in gender equality, Ghir said: “CJIA is an equal-opportunities employer with approximately 55% of our staff being females.

“We will continue to take active measures to support both male and female employees in the workplace.”

Chairman of the Board of Directors Sanjeev Datadin, who spoke to the importance of gender equality in any business, said:

“Gender equality in the workplace will add to the progress of the organisation.

“CJIA continues to take bold steps to be impartial and supportive at all levels, and I commend their efforts.”

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill said that this year’s event serves to remind us of the value of gender equality, especially in the workforce, and that the CJIA is committed to encouraging a work environment where all staff are treated equally, enjoy opportunities for leadership, and are given the impetus to succeed at all levels of their professional lives.

Said he: “In this organisation, we are seeing that the female and male staff are actively involved in leadership and decision-making roles.”

This, according to the minister, measures the level of importance CJIA places on ensuring all staff are treated fairly in the execution of their duties.

Additionally, IWD is being celebrated at a time when the world is also honouring the contributions of women in the aviation sector.

Women have been accomplishing several “firsts”, in this field, which, historically, is male-dominated.

From March 7 – 11, the CJIA will be celebrating the achievements of women engineers, custodians and aviation security officers, among other fields in the sector.