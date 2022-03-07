‘Our women must be trained, mentored & educated’

–First Lady says at massive women’s day march

IN recognition of International Women’s Day, a march organised by Guyana’s First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali, attracted massive support on Sunday aimed at recognising the invaluable contributions of women and girls across the globe.

The march, which was held under the theme “break the bias”, saw hundreds of women and men from all walks of life lining Main Street in Georgetown from 06:00hrs as the procession made its way to the Kingston Bandstand where it culminated.

“Impactful” was the word Shaquana Chisholm used to described the march. She noted that while it was her first march in observance of women’s day, it gave her a sense of strength to witness how many persons joined their hands to show support to women.

“I feel it was a great initiative, it was my first time at the march and it was a great experience. I don’t usually come to things like this but I know what my presence out here means not just to me and the other women here, but to my younger sister and nieces.

“I was out here for myself and for them. They didn’t come with me today but definitely next year I’ll bring them, because seeing this type of solidarity is good for any woman or girl,” Chisholm told the Guyana Chronicle.

Hashim Ali, one of the many men who supported the event, said the initiative is an invaluable one, noting that it serves to not only strengthen women but to bring them together, and encourage their persistence, innovation, and determination to be game changers in today’s world.

“I feel initiatives such as these do a great impact to engender movement in a whole. I feel that women, just like men, should be celebrated. They should have that space that they need to take off. I feel initiatives like this give women an opportunity to be seen. I feel they should be seen every day, all day and I think international women’s day should be every day because our women are so strong, so powerful and do so much.”

Ali has been an avid advocate for women’s rights and equality. He, along with his wife, Melicia Partab-Ali, are holders of the Miss India Guyana Franchise – a pageant franchise that was recently created as a way to not just connect Guyanese women with their Indian heritage, but to also equip persons with the necessary training, skills, and platform to achieve their varied goals.

The couple’s pageant has trained several young women, and allowed them a platform to pursue their dreams, in addition to creating various opportunities.

In this regard, Ali commended the men who turned up on Sunday, noting that they play a crucial role in providing love, support, and appreciation to women.

Meanwhile, First Lady Mrs. Arya Ali, in her address to the gathering at the Kingston Bandstand, said that there was a great need for initiatives that support women and their rights.

She said women need to be equipped with the necessary tools to take advantage of opportunities in Guyana’s massive transformation.

“With our country experiencing unprecedented growth and rapid transformation, it is incumbent upon us – particularly leaders and officials – to ensure that women and girls are not excluded from these exciting opportunities that are life-changing.

“Our women and girls require the tools that are necessary to ensure that they are able to fully participate in every sector of our economy and every sphere of life. They must be educated, trained, mentored, financed, and supported in every possible way to guarantee their advancement,” Mrs. Ali said.

The First Lady has been playing an instrumental role in reducing the gender disparity locally. In 2021, she launched the Menstrual Hygiene Initiative – aimed at ending period poverty, which contributes to the school dropout rate.

In the 2022 budget, $50 million was approved for that programme under the Ministry of Health.

Also keeping with her vision of breaching the disparity faced by women, the First Lady, in February 2022, secured 100 scholarships for Indigenous women in the hinterland to be trained in the maritime and offshore industry through a local maritime training school.

Atlantic Alliance (AA) Maritime & Offshore Training School is a 100 per cent Guyanese-owned company with which the First Lady had been in talks ahead of the recently-concluded International Energy Conference and Expo.

The 100 scholarships will be awarded through the Office of the First Lady over a four-year period and will benefit Indigenous women from Regions One, Two, Seven, Eight, and Nine. It is intended to provide technical training to support Guyana’s rapidly expanding oil and gas sector.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of the United States (US) to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, who also joined Sunday’s march, noted that it is pivotal for women to be at the decision-making table.

“The experience and perspectives of women, [although different], are equally important [to those] that men bring to the table, and our countries all deserve to benefit from the leadership of women and the innovative spark women add to prosperity,” the U.S diplomat said.

Sentiments similar to both the First lady’s and Ambassador Lynch’s were echoed by British High Commissioner, Jane Miller and Chinese Ambassador Guo Haiyan, who also took part in the march on Sunday.