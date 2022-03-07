More jobs as Enmore packaging plant moves to Albion

– President Ali says gov’t not ‘selling out’ assets

MORE jobs and greater economic development will now be possible through consolidation of the Enmore Packaging Plant on the East Coast of Demerara, with the Albion packaging facility in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

This is according to President Dr Irfaan Ali, who during a press conference at State House on Sunday morning addressed concerns about the leasing of the Enmore Packaging Plant and an accompanying 55 acres of land to Guysons K+B Industries (GKB).

Guysons K+B Industries (GKB) is set to carry out a US$35 million development project that will see the creation of a modern oilfield service centre and manufacturing facility which is slated to create 500 jobs over the next five years.

This investment will simply be consolidated with the one at Albion, which will create even more jobs in that area and on the East Coast of Demerara.

“The Enmore Packaging Plant is not closed, not sold, it is being used to create jobs and expand opportunities for the East Coast corridor.

“No jobs will be lost, that is a fanciful argument. The packaging plant is not closed; the packaging plant is moving to Albion, which will create new jobs. Two extra lines will be placed there now, [we’re] consolidating investment,” the Head of State emphasised.

He added: “It is winning on both sides of the coin; sustaining and creating new jobs on the East Coast corridor, [while] creating new jobs in Regions Five and Six by taking the packaging lines there. We are consolidating our assets to have efficiency and competitiveness.”

Though 500 jobs will be created over the next five years, Guysons K+B Industries (GKB) has committed to immediately employing 150 persons this year, with an initial investment of US$7.5 million for the creation of a processing facility.

The new venture will retain all of the employees already at the Enmore facility, alleviating initial concerns about what would have happened to them. The company has already started the process of capacity building for its local workforce, including training of staff at facilities in the USA and Trinidad and Tobago.

“We are not selling out any assets, we are capitalising the assets. If I was [sic] running a private corporation, the Board of Directors would have given us an incentive, creating more jobs, more revenue stream[s],” the President said.

Dr Ali stressed that the leasing of the Enmore facility to create more job is in no way indicative that the government does not believe in the potential of the development of the sugar industry.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to restoring the industry, noting that the country is days away from signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guatemala for assistance with revitalisation of the sugar industry.

“We believe if you examine the social, economic and financial aspects in totality, sugar plays a vital role. That is why Guatemala is coming in to help us. Sugar is viable,” the President said.

But even as the government looks at revamping the sugar industry, President Ali noted that focus must be placed on the wider picture of the holistic development of the country, and that, he said, requires the maximisation of resources.

“The plan is about expanding and sustaining jobs and creating sustainability for the industry.

“I’m not living a fanciful dream. I am here elected as President to deliver on what we promise and, believe you me, no stumbling block will deny the people of this country what we have committed to.

“I cannot be clearer on this issue. This is the society we live in.”