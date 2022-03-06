Gov’t to create labour office at Mabarauma 

OFFICIALS from the Ministry of Labour (MoL), on Tuesday last, began discussions with officials from the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region One (Barima-Waini) for the creation of a labour office and placement of Labour and Occupational Safety and Health Officers in Mabaruma.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton lead the team which included Chairman of the National Council on Occupational Safety and Health (NACOSH), Earl Morris; Occupational Safety and Health Consultant, Gweneth King of the Board of Industrial Training (BIT); Senior Technical Officer, Bevon Shepherd and other officials.

The discussions were held with Regional Chairman Bretnol Ashley and included the commencement of field assessments.

Minister Hamilton noted that though there is already a labour and OSH officer stationed at Port Kaituma in Region One, the ministry is looking to have an office in each major district of the same region.

Though the initial goal is to start with labour and OSH officers, the ministry hopes to have officers from each of its various major departments, which would also include the Co-operatives Department, Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency (CRMA) and BIT.

The minister also discussed training development needed for residents of Mabaruma, Port Kaituma, and Mathew’s Ridge, to fill the unemployment gap in the region.

Through the BIT, more than 11 young men who have completed training in heavy duty equipment operation and welding and fabrication were interviewed and given employement in Mabaruma and Mathew’s Ridge.

The team also visited Guyana Manganese Incorporated (GMI) to address labor related matters.