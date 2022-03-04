Two selected to represent Guyana

–at ‘Know India’ alumni event tomorrow

TWO young professionals have been selected by the Indian High Commission here to represent Guyana, virtually, at the ‘Know India Programme (KIP) tomorrow at 19:00 hours India Time.

The two professionals are Print and Radio Journalist Indrawattie Natram of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), and Former ERC Commissioner and Youth Leader, Pandit Deodat Persaud of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The event is organised by the New Delhi-based Diaspora Research and Resource Centre (DRRC) Antar Rashtriya Sahayog Parishad (ARSP), and will last for 90 minutes.

Each participant will be allowed to talk about his/her participation in KIP, and how it has benefitted them personally, professionally and culturally. Participants will also be allowed to make suggestions on how the programme can be improved, especially the session hosted by DRRC-ARSP.

Persaud visited India back in 2016 to participate in the 40th KIP, while Natram did so a year later to attend the 44th KIP.

During Saturday’s event, participants from Mauritius, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, South Africa, and Reunion Island will also have the opportunity of sharing their experiences while in India.

Both Persaud and Natram are excited to have been chosen to represent Guyana on the programme on Saturday, and regard the opportunity as being “life-changing”.

The Know India Programme is a flagship initiative of the Government of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, which allows young members of the Indian Diaspora to experience India by indulging in her rich cultural heritage.

The ministry’s main objective is to familiarise the Indian Diaspora Youth, in the age group of 18-30 years, with development and achievements made by the country, and to bring the Indian Diaspora closer to the land of their ancestors. The programme provides a unique forum for students and young professionals of Indian descent to visit India, share their views, expectations and experiences, and bond closely with India.

The Antar Rashtriya Sahoayog (ARSP), better known as the Indian Council for International Co-operation, is based in New Delhi, and was established in 1978 as a non-profit, non-governmental and non-political organisation to promote universal brotherhood and harmony, as embodied in its motto, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, or ‘The world is one family’.