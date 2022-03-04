Sugar can be sweet again

— Guatemala offers to assist Guyana in revitalising sugar industry

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali and President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei Falla have committed to strengthening bonds of cooperation and friendship between the two counties and have discussed issues of trade, investment, climate change and agriculture, in particular, assisting Guyana with revitalisation of the sugar industry.

According to a joint statement, the two Presidents shared the aspirations of both countries to develop broad and effective cooperation for mutual benefit, including in the areas of security, climate change, agriculture and food security.

“President Ali and President Giammattei agreed on the importance of a strong partnership in agriculture, particularly in assisting Guyana to revitalise the sugar industry, considering and recognising the significant role of the agricultural sector in achieving food security and economic development,” the statement said.

According to data from the International Sugar Organisation, Guatemala is the second largest sugar exporter in Latin America and the fifth worldwide. In addition, it is the third largest sugar producer in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Research and development, a fundamental pillar for the Guatemalan Sugar Industry, has contributed to improve efficiency and competitiveness each harvest, the Guatemalan Sugar Producers Association said.

The association noted that the development of varieties of sugarcane is one of the great contributions of the country’s research centre, and through the natural crossing of plants, 33 varieties of Guatemalan sugarcane have been developed that are more productive, resistant to pests and climate change.

The sugar produced in Guatemala is exported to all continents and according to data from the Bank of Guatemala (Banguat) in 2020, 59 per cent of sugar exports were destined for countries on the American continent, followed by Asia with 19 per cent, Africa with 13 per cent, Europe with five per cent and Oceania with four per cent.

The Guatemalan Sugar Producers Association has noted that in Guatemala, waste during the process of sugar is used to generate renewable energy and produce alcohol. Guatemala is recognised for its leadership in the generation of energy from the bagasse (biomass). The Guatemalan Sugar Industry generated 1, 844 GWh renewable energy during 2020-2021, the association said, pointing out that this has allowed the mills to be self-sufficient and provide the country with 35 per cent of the national energy demand during harvest season. It has also prevented four million tonnes of CO2 from reaching the environment, Guatemala said

Meanwhile, the joint statement issued on Thursday also noted that President Ali and President Giammattei expressed their mutual interest in concluding a Memorandum of Understanding in the near future between the two nations to further advance cooperation in the areas they discussed.

According to data from the International Sugar Organisation, Guatemala is the second largest sugar exporter in Latin America and the fifth worldwide. In addition, it is the third largest sugar producer in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Research and development, a fundamental pillar for the Guatemala’s sugar industry, has contributed to improved efficiency and competitiveness each harvest, the Guatemalan Sugar Producers Association said.

The association noted that the development of varieties of sugarcane is one of the great contributions of the country’s research centre, and through the natural crossing of plants, 33 varieties of Guatemalan sugarcane have been developed that are more productive, resistant to pests and climate change.

The sugar produced in Guatemala is exported to all continents and according to data from the Bank of Guatemala (Banguat) in 2020, 59 per cent of sugar exports were destined for countries on the American continent, followed by Asia with 19 per cent, Africa with 13 per cent, Europe with five per cent and Oceania with four per cent.

The Guatemalan Sugar Producers Association has noted that in Guatemala, waste during the process of sugar production is used to generate renewable energy and produce alcohol. Guatemala is recognised for its leadership in the generation of energy from the bagasse (biomass). Guatemala’s sugar industry generated 1,844 GWh renewable energy during 2020-2021, the association said, pointing out that this has allowed the mills to be self-sufficient and provide the country with 35 per cent of the national energy demand during harvesting season. It has also prevented four million tonnes of CO2 from reaching the environment, Guatemala said