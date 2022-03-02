Khemraj Ramjattan’s son before court for allegedly assaulting woman

DIVESH Ramjattan, the son of Alliance For Change (AFC) leader Khemraj Ramjattan, appeared in court on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a woman, according to sources.

The accused appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where it was alleged that last Sunday at Delph Street, Campbellville, he unlawfully assaulted the woman.

Ramjattan pleaded not guilty and was represented by his father, attorney-at-law Khemraj Ramjattan. It is believed the victim has obtained a restraining order against Divesh and opted to dismiss the assault charge.