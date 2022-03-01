Teen technician electrocuted in Linden

ANPHONY Monroe, 19, an Internet technician of Lot 4364 Central Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden, Region 10, died on Sunday after he accidentally touched an electric wire while working on a house.

The tragedy occurred around 13:00hrs at Lot 1406 Central Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden, police say.

According to police reports, investigations revealed that Monroe and another colleague, who are both employees of Re-Link Wireless Internet Service located at Central Amelia’s Ward, were at the time tasked with the maintenance of Internet service of a customer when the incident occurred.

According to Monroe’s colleague Rylon Sandy, they were in the process of installing a metal pole which is about 38 feet in length into the earth’s surface at the western side of the yard which is within proximity of a few electrical lamp pole wires, when the said pole accidentally touched the electric wires causing them both to receive electrical shocks about their bodies.

Monroe was immediately picked up by Sandy and rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he (Monroe) was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was examined but no marks of violence were seen. The police said that the body of Monroe is currently lying at the De Jestco’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem.