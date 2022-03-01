News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Teen technician electrocuted in Linden
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Dead: Anphony Monroe
Dead: Anphony Monroe

ANPHONY Monroe, 19, an Internet technician of Lot 4364 Central Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden, Region 10, died on Sunday after he accidentally touched an electric wire while working on a house.

The tragedy occurred around 13:00hrs at Lot 1406 Central Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden, police say.

According to police reports, investigations revealed that Monroe and another colleague, who are both employees of Re-Link Wireless Internet Service located at Central Amelia’s Ward, were at the time tasked with the maintenance of Internet service of a customer when the incident occurred.

According to Monroe’s colleague Rylon Sandy, they were in the process of installing a metal pole which is about 38 feet in length into the earth’s surface at the western side of the yard which is within proximity of a few electrical lamp pole wires, when the said pole accidentally touched the electric wires causing them both to receive electrical shocks about their bodies.

Monroe was immediately picked up by Sandy and rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he (Monroe) was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was examined but no marks of violence were seen. The police said that the body of Monroe is currently lying at the De Jestco’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.