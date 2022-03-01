Autopsy: teen driver died from multiple blood trauma

AN autopsy done on the body of Prakash Salvador, 18, who crashed on the Diamond, East Bank Demerara Public Road on Thursday last revealed that he died of multiple blood trauma.

The post-mortem was done by government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh. The body was then handed over to relatives for burial.

Salvador, called “Bolo,” died on Thursday last after he crashed a Toyota Runx PAB 8239 into a barricade and fence in the vicinity of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

Police said the teenager was speeding at the time of the accident and was proceeding south when he lost control and ended up on the eastern side of the road.

Salvador was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state by public-spirited persons and died while receiving treatment.