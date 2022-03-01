Maha Shivratri observance held at Cove and John Ashram

MINISTER within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar; Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, S.C.; and the Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K.J. Srinivasa on Monday joined students of the Hindu College and devotees at the Cove and John Ashram to celebrate Maha Shivratri.

Minister Indar, who spoke on behalf of President Irfaan Ali, apologised for his absence from the occasion, which he said was deeply regretted. The Head of State is attending a CARICOM Heads of Government meeting in Belize.

“Today is about reflecting on our past, and seeking to get the blessings of Lord Shiva as we fast and pray, as we serve humanity, and make offerings to the great Lord,” he said in his remarks before adding that Hindus must pray for the ability to correct themselves as well as dealings with other people, and must also pray against evil things.

The minister related to the children in attendance that in their mind, they must have a positive mindset, a willing culture, and mental strength. He told the children that whenever someone tells them that they cannot do it, or do not have what it takes, they should quote the examples of the many successful people that were told they couldn’t or didn’t have what it took.

He used the occasion to urge each of them to “ensure you are on the right path.”

AG Nandlall in his remarks reminded those before him that Maha Shivratri is one of the most important occasions on the Hindi calendar.

“Hinduism remains the oldest religion on Earth and every person from India who has ever visited Guyana has expressed the admiration of how we have been able, in this country, to perpetuate our religion and cultural values, despite the centuries, despite being oceans apart, despite having lingual barriers, despite living in a culturally different environment,” he said.

He shared that it was the work of religious leaders and the way followers conducted their lives that ensured that Hinduism was kept alive for decades in Guyana.

According to the AG, Hindus recognised very early from their foreparents that there are great meanings attached to religious rituals and observances. He also congratulated institutions such as the Ashram for continuing the great and noble tradition, as it is as strong there as it ever was in the country.

“In order to understand the journey forward, we must understand from where you have come, where you are, only then you can chart the right course forward,” he quoted from the Bhagavad Gita, a Hindu scripture.

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commissioner spoke of plans to collaborate with the Principal of the Hindu College, Rajkumarie Singh and the Swami of the Ashram, Shiva Shankar, to give students of the Hindu College an opportunity to study in Indian after they would have written the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination. The scholarships will be fully funded by the Government of India.

Speaking to this publication, Principal Singh, said that Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus and worshippers of Lord Shiva.

“Throughout the world where Hindus are, this is an entirely auspicious day and night, Shivratri, ratri meaning night,” she said.

She shared that during the day, various activities are done in preparation for the night of Shiva. Throughout the day, special pujas are performed using different items invocating the Lord Shiva to come and bless.

According to her many pray for different reasons, for example, the deep worshippers of Sanatan Dharma (Hinduism) would want to pray on the night for moksha (liberation) to become one with God while others will pray for material things such as getting wealthier or assistance in fixing family problems.

Singh added that on this night, once you pray with sincerity and you observe the complete fasting or you don’t sleep at all at night, you are likely to attract the blessings of the Lord providing that it comes from your heart.

To close off the observance, persons went up to the altar to receive blessings from the Swami Pranavanandaji Maharaj.