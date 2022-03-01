High school students enlightened at oil, gas seminar

STUDENTS of Brickdam Secondary, St Joseph High School and St Stanislaus College were awarded with certificates of attendance at a training seminar focused on the potential areas in the oil-and-gas sector in which they can further their studies.

The seminar centred on understanding the oil-and-gas sector from an economic point of view and the oil-and-gas value chain.

It was held on Monday at the Guyana Oil and GAS Energy Chamber (GOGEC) office at 92 Middle Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown.

According to GOGEC, the presenters at the session were Joel Bhagwandin, Financial Analyst; Manniram Prashad, President of GOGEC; Capt. Christopher Murray, director and lead lecturer and Miranda Thakur-Deen of Atlantic Alliance (AA) Maritime and Offshore Training School

The programme was sponsored by the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Co. Limited (GTT).