News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
High school students enlightened at oil, gas seminar
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Financial Analyst Joel Bhagwandin addresses the students during the seminar
Financial Analyst Joel Bhagwandin addresses the students during the seminar

STUDENTS of Brickdam Secondary, St Joseph High School and St Stanislaus College were awarded with certificates of attendance at a training seminar focused on the potential areas in the oil-and-gas sector in which they can further their studies.

The seminar centred on understanding the oil-and-gas sector from an economic point of view and the oil-and-gas value chain.

It was held on Monday at the Guyana Oil and GAS Energy Chamber (GOGEC) office at 92 Middle Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown.

Adviser to GOGEC for Digital Transformation and Renewable Energy, Rennie Leow, gives a student of St Joseph High School his certificate of participation at the conclusion of the seminar

According to GOGEC, the presenters at the session were Joel Bhagwandin, Financial Analyst; Manniram Prashad, President of GOGEC; Capt. Christopher Murray, director and lead lecturer and Miranda Thakur-Deen of Atlantic Alliance (AA) Maritime and Offshore Training School

The programme was sponsored by the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Co. Limited (GTT).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.