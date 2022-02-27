News Archives
Minister Teixeira enlightens Region Seven residents about government projects, opportunities
Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, meets with Toshaos and other community leaders from the titled villages in lower Mazaruni, Region Seven
Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, meets with Toshaos and other community leaders from the titled villages in lower Mazaruni, Region Seven

MINISTER of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, recently met with Toshaos and other community leaders from the titled villages in lower Mazaruni, Region Seven, where opportunities were provided for leaders to raise concerns, share opinions, and get information about government projects.

The minister also prepared packages which included scholarship registration forms for the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) and Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA); WIIN information sheets, births, marriage and death registration forms; copies of the Representation of the People Act (ROPA) amendments, and other useful information for the villages.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, interacts with persons in the Bartica Municipal Market

Minister Teixeira also did a walk through at the Bartica Municipal Market and Arcade where she greeted vendors and residents and distributed newspapers to keep persons informed about ongoing and upcoming government projects and initiatives.

