E - Papers
48 families of Cameron Dam to be relocated
Ministers Collin Croal and Priya Manickchand during the meeting with families of Cameron Dam, Canal Number One
– New area will have electricity, water & better road infrastructure

SOME forty eight families at Cameron Dam, Canal Number One, Region Three, are expected to see an improvement in their living standards, through a relocation programme by the Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing & Planning Authority (CHPA).

According to the Ministry of Housing, the families have been occupying a government reserve for approximately 15 years without proper access to electricity, potable water, or basic infrastructure.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal along with Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, met with the families recently.

Regional Chairman, Mr. Ishan Ayube; Regional Vice-chairman, Mr. Omesh Satyanand, a team from CHPA and other officials were also present.

A section of the gathering at Cameron Dam, Canal Number One

Minister Croal stated that the ministry will be taking a humanitarian approach to the situation. As such, the families will be integrated into a developed housing scheme and benefit from basic amenities.

“In the area we have planned for the relocation, you will finally be able to have legal connections to electricity and water. You can also enjoy access to better roads and necessary infrastructure,” Minister Croal told the residents.

Further, Minister Croal related that residents will also be able to receive their Land Titles, which will provide several other economic and social benefits.

He also explained that the area at Cameron Dam would have been set aside for other development long before the families began their occupation.

Meanwhile, Minister Manickchand reassured residents that an Education Officer will be dispatched to the area to facilitate transfers for parents who are desirous of moving their children to a school closer to their new homes.

This she said will be done systematically to minimize disruption in the lives of the learners. In the coming weeks, a team from CHPA will be returning to the area to conduct surveys and complete the verification process.

