Pension, public assistance for six-month period delivered to Masakenari
Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, presenting the pension booklet to the oldest resident of Masakenari
THE Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, on Monday visited Masakenari in Region Nine to deliver pension and public assistance for the first half of the year.

According to a press release issued by the ministry, the minister and a small team continued the delivery programme that was introduced in 2021 for remote communities. Through this programme, recipients will receive their pensions and public assistance for half of the year at one time.

During the time spent in the village, Minister Persaud presented the books for 2022 and had the opportunity to hand over the payments and pension books to the oldest resident of Masekenari, the release said.

Residents expressed not only their appreciation for the new delivery initiative, but also for the visit as the team also took in hampers for the 60-plus households and toys for the children.

Minister Vindhya Persaud with some of the residents who received hampers

According to the release, the minister met the craftswomen of the village. She used the opportunity to share tips and view their intricately done craft pieces. She was keen to work with them through the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network- WIIN programme in upskilling and developing new areas, including ICT. She urged them to advertise on the WIIN GY App to promote their work.

The children also enjoyed quality time with the minister as she held an impromptu art class with them and together, worked on their masks for Mashramani.

“Not only is Masakenari incredibly lovely and untouched, the Wai Wai people living there are such warm and lovely people. There was so much to learn and see and potential areas to work with residents. I was extremely delighted to introduce the WIIN programme and App and meet with the talented women of Masakenari. Although it took the team a six-mile walk in and out of the village from the airstrip, I felt humbled to be able to personally take the key support services of pension and public assistance in to Masakenari, honouring our government’s commitment to serve all the people across the length and breadth of Guyana. There is work that is planned to improve connectivity there and the people were very happy that I went in to visit,” Minister Persaud was quoted as saying.

Staff Reporter

