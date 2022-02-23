Everyone must play a role in building a ‘One Guyana’

– Minister Indar

MINISTER within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar said government is working towards building ‘One Guyana’ and every one must play a part in the process.

He was addressing a gathering on the eve of Guyana’s 52nd anniversary as a Republic in the compound of Region Three’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

“If you are a child, your duty is to get an education; if you are a man or woman, you are supposed to be a productive member of society, you are supposed to contribute to society and that is a big circle that every single citizen of Guyana must play a part in the development of Guyana,” Minister Indar stated.

He said the building of a One Guyana will also require an understanding of where the country was, where it is and where it is headed. He noted that government continues to invest in a bright future for all Guyanese.

Some areas of investment include agriculture, education, health, public works and general service delivery. Minister Indar noted that the recently passed budget, the largest to date, was crafted to improve the lives of Guyanese.

He said government has also passed a series of legislation since taking office. The most notable is the Local Content Act which ensures Guyanese enjoy the benefits of the oil and gas sector.

“We have fought for it in the private sector and in government we have passed the legislation. Guyanese now have a chance to be part of the sector. For too long foreign companies come and enjoy the benefits of the sector doing services for the operators and tier one contractors that Guyanese can do… The legislation now helps Guyanese to get involved so that they can provide goods and services to the sector,” he said.

Regional Chairman, Sheik Ayube and Regional Executive Officer Jagnarine Somwar, among other regional officials, were present at the ceremony.

Guyana became a republic on February 23, 1970, just a few years after gaining its Independence. Being a republic means supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives, and there is an elected or nominated President rather than a monarch. (DPI)