110 persons get roofs over their heads as Republic anniversary gift

FOOD For the Poor Guyana Inc. has constructed 22 homes in Regions Two and Five, thereby improving the lives of 110 persons ahead of the country’s 52nd Anniversary as a Republic.

Public Relations Officer Jonelle De Viera, said the charitable organisation had made the commitment to the families to ensure that they move into their new homes for Guyana’s Republic celebrations.

The houses were built with rain-harvesting component so as to enable the families to access safe water for consumption and domestic purposes.

Each house that was handed over to the beneficiaries was partially furnished with beds, a table and chairs, along with a two-burner gas stove.

De Viera noted that ‘Food For the Poor’ has constructed 120 homes in Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

One of the beneficiaries from Region Two, Shervin Amsterdam, expressed gratitude to Food For the Poor, pointing out that he could not afford to construct his own home, since he was not getting regular work.

Camilla Fordyce, a single-mother of West Coast Berbice was overjoyed at having received a new house for Mashramani. Fordyce related that she was living in an abusive relationship, and had had to return to her parents’ home, where she had to sleep with her children on the verandah.

Fordyce, a midwife attached to the Fort Wellington Hospital, said, “Words cannot express how happy I am to have my own home; my children and I can now sleep in peace.”