Three fishermen feared dead, one rescued

— Public Works Ministry says all available State resources dispatched in search, rescue exercise

A seabob trawler that capsized and sank with three fishermen has ignited fears of their demise. The vessel went down in coastal waters some 18 miles off Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.

Reports indicate that onboard the trawler were Harold Damon (Captain), 44, a father of three; Ronald Burton, 75, a father of 10, both of Agricola East Bank Demerara; Winston Sam, 46, and Vincent Dazzell.

However, Dazzell was reportedly rescued by another boat, but the captain and two others remain missing at sea.

The men, who are feared dead, according to reports, were trapped underneath the overturned vessel.

Fisherman Vincent Daryl, who survived the tragedy at sea, had related to the relatives of the missing men and the police that they noticed the vessel taking in water in the engine room and another section.

The captain had made contact with the Noble House Seafood to relate what had happened.

However, he told relatives that the radio transmission became distorted and the captain began searching for his cell phone when the vessel capsized, resulting in everyone leaping overboard.

Daryl further related that the captain and others began shouting for help and it was a nearby fishing vessel that heard their calls and rushed to their aid, but only he was found during the ordeal.

He was brought to shore and has since been meeting with investigators.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Works, in a statement on Sunday, announced an immediate and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the reported capsizing of the boat owned by Noble House Seafood.

The ministry noted that an independent panel has been established comprising representatives of the Ministry of Public Works, MARAD, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Marine Unit and the Transport and Harbours Department.

“We are very concerned and share the anxiety and pain of the family members and colleagues of the missing men. The Search and Rescue Operation Centre was immediately activated, upon notification of this incident. Vessels and personnel, including divers, have been deployed,” the Public Works Ministry added.

The ministry assured all concerned that all available resources of the State, to aid in this search and rescue exercise, will be fully utilised.

The private sector, including private fishing vessels, the ministry added, is also engaged in this ongoing operation.