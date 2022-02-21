Farmers’ Market a ‘win’ for all agriculture stakeholders

DESPITE the early-morning showers, the Ministry of Agriculture on Sunday morning successfully hosted its first Farmers’ Market Day at the Lusignan Market tarmac on the East Coast of Demerara.

Subject Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, who was present and interacted with consumers and farmers at the market, told the Guyana Chronicle that the aim of hosting the event is to allow consumers the opportunity to purchase fresh commodities at affordable prices, as well as give farmers the opportunity to earn more for their produce.

The initiative, he said, is a ‘win,-win’ for consumers, farmers and agro-processors.

“This Farmers’ Market is a measure that we had in the budget, when the Finance Minister would have [sic] read the budget in Parliament, he mentioned that this will be one of the measures to cushion the high cost of vegetables,” Minister Mustapha said, adding: “It is a tremendous success; the farmers are getting higher prices for their produce, whilst the consumers are getting lower prices for the same items that they would purchase in the regular supermarket, so this here is a win, win for all stakeholders.”

He noted that the Farmers’ Market initiative will be further expanded to all the other regions.

“What we will be doing, we will be taking this all across the country and all the regions, so we can help to cushion the high cost of [commodities]. Also, we will make it a monthly activity.”

Additionally, the ministry will be working along with various Regional Democratic Councils that have already established Farmers’ Markets to further boost their reach.

Meanwhile, in praising the initiative, Kelvin (only name given) of Kelvin’s Taste, noted that the initiative is a great opportunity for local agro-processors like himself to market their products to consumers.

“I think this is a very good thing the Ministry of Agriculture is doing because customers can come and get to buy for affordable prices.”

Kelvin’s Taste is a local agro-processing company that specialises in production of flavoured hot sauces, green seasoning and tantalising cassareeps.

Another Agro-processor, Swarswattie Paul, the owner of Fresh Packages shared similar sentiments.

“This was a very great initiative from the Ministry of Agriculture; this was so nice, because I sold out. I wish in the future they can plan more of this.”

Meanwhile, Debbie Argyle, a farmer from the Mahaica’s Women Group, noted that within minutes of setting up her stand, she was able to completely sell out most of her produce.

“We had celery, we had lettuce, we had broccoli, we had pepper, we had saltfish our own products and there all sold out,” Argyle said.

Meanwhile, on the consumer end, Nicola Henry also lauded the initiative, stating, “The prices for commodities have recently been skyrocketing and this gives people the chance to get their basic food necessities and reasonable price.”