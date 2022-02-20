Man disguised in wig, woman’s clothing kills son-in-law

– victim was previously charged for several violent robberies

A FORMER inmate of the Lusignan Prison, who, in 2019, made a video with two others within the prison brandishing weapons, was shot dead Friday night, allegedly by his 44-year-old father-in-law who was disguised as a woman in East La Penitence, Georgetown.

Dead is Leon Gittens, 25, of lot 118 Cowan Street, Kingston, Georgetown.

According to police report, the shooting occurred at midnight on Friday at lot 211 Freeman Street and investigations revealed that Gittens – who shared an intimate relationship with the suspect’s daughter – was allegedly threatened earlier in January by the suspect.

Police said that, on the fatal night, Gittens went to the La Penitence location to pick up his girlfriend.

“She told police she observed her father dressed in a blue dress with a wig on his head and armed with a black handgun entered the yard and, as she ran for cover, she heard three loud explosions similar to that of gunshots after which the suspect ran from the yard and made good his escape,” police said.

Upon checking, she saw Gittens lying motionless in front of a bedroom and an alarm was raised.

The injured Gittens was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead. His body is currently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination. Police said efforts were made to locate the suspect without success as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, Gittens in 2017 was also charged with two others for robbing Asif Mohammed of a quantity of cash, electronics and personal items valued $2.2M, while making use of personal violence.

That same year, Gittens was also charged for robbing another person of a cell-phone, and local and foreign currency totaling $115,200 at America and Longden Streets, Georgetown.

Police said he was also a suspect in several robbery investigations.