‘Win-win’ environment created for O&G sector

-President Ali says at opening of Baker Hughes multimillion-dollar super centre

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali on Monday emphasised Guyana’s strong support for partnerships and the creation of synergies and competitive environments for innovation and technology, as he delivered remarks at the opening of the multimillion-dollar Baker Hughes oil and gas facility at Land of Canaan.

The new local super centre facility for oilfield services and equipment is expected to support regional customers and bolster Baker Hughes’ localisation efforts within South America.

The massive eight-acre multimodal facility was built together with Baker Hughes’ existing warehouse and liquid mud and fluids plant, to provide full support to customers in Guyana and Suriname.

President Ali in his remarks at the opening ceremony, noted that the facility, and similar capital investments such as these, are intricately linked to Guyana’s “National Development Strategy,” national development framework and enhancement of the country’s local capability and capacity through the local content legislation



“What we want to achieve through this development strategy is to create synergies with the local private sector, with the local society and that those synergies go beyond profit-making; that those synergies are about people-to-people connections; your relationship with the community in which you are operating; about matching your company profile and growth with the development trajectory of Guyana,” the President commented.

A major energy technology company, Baker Hughes is regarded as one of the world’s leading energy technology companies with operations in more than 120 countries, with approximately 67,000 employees in total. The company designs, manufactures, and services transformative technologies for the energy industry.

The super centre represents a multimillion-dollar investment from Baker Hughes over a 15-year period and includes a workshop, warehouse, and laydown storage yard, including maintenance facilities and equipment.

The company also offers oilfield services, oilfield equipment, turbomachinery and process solutions for onshore and offshore productions, among other types of operations and digital solutions.

President Ali called on the company to ensure that it looked at all opportunities in which it can expand and create added value to create a win-win formula for all stakeholders involved.

“We believe strongly in partnership, creating synergies, and creating a win-win environment. We want to create a win-win situation in this country where your company does well, but the country and people also do well. And that is the platform through which we are building Guyana, and I want to say that this is a demonstration of that platform,” President Ali said.

Monday’s ceremony also saw remarks by Baker Hughes Country Manager, Darryl Eisler; Executive Vice-President for Oilfield Services, Maria Claudia Borras; U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch and British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller.

President Ali charged the company to ensure that they invest in the surrounding communities for mutual benefits.

“I hope that you will integrate fully with the local community that will not only do well for the company but do well for the society that you reside in here, the communities you reside in here; and more importantly, you will do well for the country and the people of this country.”

The opening of the facility came just one day before commencement of the 2022 International Energy Conference and Expo, which is on at the Marriott Hotel until Friday.