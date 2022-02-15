GDF adds 56 new soldiers to ranks

CHIEF-Of-STAFF, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, recently welcomed 56 new recruits to service in the profession of arms, following their successful completion of the Basic Recruit Course (BRC) 2021-03.

The newest additions to the Force have completed 13 weeks of induction training in several areas including drills, physical training , skill at arms and navigation with the objective of making them fit, obedient , loyal and disciplined soldiers who possess a high standard of military and infantry skills and marksmanship abilities.

BRC 2021-03 commenced on November 15, 2021 and concluded with a graduation parade at the Colonel John Clarke Military School, Tacama. Sixty youths embarked on the training but four withdrew due to failure to achieve the minimum standards.

Private Reon Jones, 20, of Bartica, Region Seven, emerged as the Best Graduating Student of the course.

“I chose to come to the GDF because I was influenced by one of my relatives who is a serving member. He made me aware of the benefits of investing in a career in the military and I have asked to be posted to the Air Corps so that I could fulfil my dream of becoming an aeronautical engineer,” he said.

In his welcome address to this latest batch of soldiers, Brigadier Godfrey Bess spoke about the Force’s expectations.

“Your training staff have fulfilled their responsibility of moulding you into soldiers. You also now have the responsibility to the Force and the country, to wear this uniform with pride, never abuse the power given to you as a soldier and always put your country first and defend it with your life if necessary.

Soldiers, you are being welcomed into a profession that prides itself on discipline. We see discipline as a character trait that signals a person’s understanding of doing the right thing even when nobody is watching.

I want to challenge you to remember the mental and physical investment you made to transform and what it is worth; that is enough motivation for you to do the right thing and be disciplined always,” he emphasised.

Private Jones also won the award for Best Military Knowledge while the prize for Runner-up student went to Private Orwane Harris who also won the prize for Best Drill. Private Keron Grenville was awarded the prize for Best Shot and Private Michael Maynard was awarded the Best Fitness prize.