Knowledge-based, technology-driven structure on the cards for GDF

–President Ali says, urges soldiers to understand their roles in building ‘One Guyana’

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has said that the transformation of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) requires a “nimble” structure that is knowledge-based and technology-driven.

This, he said, would be incorporated into the government’s development plan, which is already geared at transforming Guyana.

“If you look at the UAE and how they’re developing their defence strategy with the use of technology against different threats; whether it is anti-terrorism measures, whether it’s dealing with drug trafficking.

“How do we build the technology? What are the gaps in doing so? What is the strategy in developing a knowledge-based approach to defence? How can we further improve our image? How do we further enhance participation at every level that we operate?” President Ali asked hypothetically during his address at the GDF’s annual officers’ conference at the National Cultural Centre, on Thursday.

He expressed confidence that the GDF possesses the talent amongst its ranks to craft and apply the requisite strategic approach.

He urged the army to apply a strategic approach in fulfilling their roles and responsibilities with regards to national defence, national security and national prosperity.

He said: “How do we ensure we do an analysis in building this ‘One Guyana’ to identify the tools, resources and strategies that are required; identifying the gaps, prioritising the gaps and then moving towards implementation of a phased plan to fill these gaps?”

To this end, Dr. Ali advised that it is imperative that the force is prepared to deal with the social, economic and political transformation that will take place locally.

He pointed to several key areas that will require strategic thinking in crafting the country’s defence strategy, including the threat of climate change, food security, response to natural disasters, as well as analysing the global power shuffle.

SCENARIO MODELING

The Head of State urged the ranks to also recognise the importance of scenario modeling.

“We have a case at the International Court of Justice; you should be looking at scenarios, looking at models and developing a strategic approach to deal with all these scenarios,” the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces said.

He emphasised too that the GDF also needs to safeguard its work and to develop manuals that can frame future discussions.

“So we have to look at our operational manuals, our community support manuals. We are now engaging communities more. Are we developing a manual that future leaders coming up in the force can just pick up and understand the approaches we were taking? Why we were taking it? [And about] the strategy behind that approach, so we don’t keep reinventing the wheel.

Everything we do, we must leave a manual behind,” Dr. Ali reasoned.

The importance of understanding national development priorities and how they correlate with the force’s roles was also underscored. The President used the oil and gas emergency response as an example.

He said: “There will be a gas pipeline that is coming into Guyana; you look around the world, and you see how gas pipelines can become an instrument of threat to destabilise regions and countries. So we have to have our own strategy, dealing with the protection of these assets, the management of these assets.

“How would you respond if there is an unforeseen challenge out there? We can’t wait in the unlikely event that something happens, and then we are hustling for a response. We have to have a strategic approach to all of these things now.”

This response, he added, must also extend beyond oil and gas to also include the infrastructure transformation, among other aspects of national development.

“These are things that at your level become essential. At your level, you are not just managers, you’re strategic thinkers, and strategic thinkers must have a holistic approach in problem-solving—you can’t be compartmentalised. That holistic approach can only come through teamwork and partnerships through greater and enhanced team orientation,” Dr. Ali said.

The President expressed hope that at the end of the conference, ranks will have a full understanding of the examples illustrated. He said that he would also like to see an outcome document on how the GDF sees itself in defining its roles and responsibility in building ‘One Guyana’.

The two-day event is being held under the theme “Enhancing National Security and development through Capacity Building, Empowering Troops and Strengthening Community Relations.”