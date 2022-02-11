News Archives
Eureka establishes mobile COVID-19 testing unit
The vehicle that would be used to conduct drive-thru testing for COVID-19
The vehicle that would be used to conduct drive-thru testing for COVID-19

IN an effort to satisfy the increasing demand for COVID-19 testing, Eureka Medical Laboratories Incorporated (EML) has established a ‘drive-thru’ testing site next door to its head office in Georgetown.

This new testing facility, named the Dr. Collin Boyle Mobile Unit after the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Andrew Boyle’s late brother, is intended to provide convenient and speedy service, particularly to persons with their own mode of transportation.

The tests would be conducted beyond the usual business hours, from 18:00 hours – 22:00 hours, in a hassle-free manner.

Speaking at the launch of the site on Wednesday, Boyle explained that samples will be taken at the mobile unit using a self-swabbing method. However, assistance will be given where necessary.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Narine Singh and Chief Executive Officer of Eureka Medical Laboratories Incorporated (EML), Dr Andrew Boyle, cut the ceremonial ribbon to mark the opening of the company’s new ‘drive-thru’ COVID-19 testing site

Additionally, he said motorcyclists and even pedestrians could also utilise this mobile testing unit.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Narine Singh, who was impressed by Eureka’s new initiative, said it will greatly improve the efficiency of service offered to persons.

He also called for more of its kind to be established in other parts of Guyana, noting that such facilities would help to reduce physical contact and the spread of the virus.

The CMO also recalled Eureka labs being the in Guyana to commence PCR testing for COVID-19, particularly at the Ogle and Timehri airports.

The Dr. Collin Boyle Mobile Testing Unit will supplement and increase efficiency of both antigen and PCR testing services being offered at the main lab, with results being offered in a timely manner.

Boyle thanked Vice-President, Dr. Bharat Jagdeo, for assisting in the realisation of the new initiative. He also expressed gratitude to all the employees of the facility for their support.

Staff Reporter

