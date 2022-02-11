News Archives
Berbice chamber welcomes BBCI’s reduction of freight charges
The Berbice River Bridge
The Berbice River Bridge

THE Berbice Chamber of Commerce & Development Association (BCCDA), on Thursday, expressed its gratitude to the Berbice Bridge Company Inc. (BBCI), a corporate member of the BCCDA, for its timely decision to reduce freight costs for sand trucks using the Berbice River Bridge.

In a press release on Thursday, the BCCDA said that the reduction would go a far way in assisting persons and businesses in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), since the price of construction materials is high.

The BCCDA said it is particularly supportive of this decision since it has always recommended similar steps to aid in the development of Berbice.

This measure is in keeping with the Government of Guyana’s vision and the BCCDA’s recommendations to develop rural communities into industrial hubs and create jobs, thus impacting all sectors within Guyana’s economy.

The new freight charges are $2,000 for medium trucks (single axle) and $4,000 for large trucks (double axles).

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
