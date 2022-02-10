‘False, fabricated’

–Chinese Embassy, businessman say of allegations of corruption by Vice News journalist

BOTH the Chinese Embassy and businessman, Su Zhi Rong, have condemned allegations of corruption made by a journalist attached to United States-based Vice News, during her interview with the Vice-President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo.

The journalist who reportedly appeared to have a pre-determined agenda, questioned the Vice-President on the purported “massive award” of projects to China and his affiliation with Rong, who allegedly served as a conduit between the senior government functionary and Chinese companies for infrastructural projects.

Responding first to the allegations made by the journalist was the Chinese Embassy, which, in a statement, said: “Recently, when a journalist from Vice News interviewed Hon. Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, she was found to come to Guyana with a pre-determined agenda and tried to smear and attack China-Guyana co-operation, as well as Chinese companies.

“The Chinese Embassy is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to such violation of professional ethics.”

Owing to the structure and types of questions, Vice-President Jagdeo himself was convinced that the journalist had a pre-determined agenda, but he used the opportunity to clarify that Guyana does not favour Chinese investors nor has the country been privileged to special loans from the Asian nation.

The Vice-President, during a press briefing, on Tuesday evening, was keen on stating that Guyana believes in having friends once the country stands to benefit from the relationship.

Specifically, he said the relationship Guyana shares with China and the United States of America will remain cordial and mutually beneficial.

“…we do not want to be caught up in a cold-war type of atmosphere with China and the US,” Jagdeo said, adding: “The government will not be caught up in an anti-Chinese hysteria.”

Guyana, like 180 countries, including the United States and countries within Europe, subscribes to the “One China” policy, but it does not restrict the country from building relationships with other nations.

“The Chinese side highly appreciates that the Government of Guyana upholds the one-China principle and keeps developing cordial relations with China,” the Chinese embassy stated.

The China-Guyana friendly co-operation, featuring equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness, and benefits for the people, is in accordance with the interests of the two countries and two peoples, not against any third party, nor should it be influenced by a third party.

The embassy was clear that Chinese companies operating in Guyana are following the local laws, international practices, and market rules while participating in big projects through open and fair competitions; this is beyond reproach.

This was in direct response to allegations that Chinese companies would pay a bribe to the Vice-President in order to secure projects.

Rong, who was accused of being the facilitator of the alleged corrupt arrangement, categorically denied that he solicited any bribe/inducement from any company or individual for himself or any government official.



ABIDING BY THE LAW

“I have read the insinuations by the VICE News network and others and wish to deny any wrong-doing including influence-peddling. I have been a businessman in Guyana for many years and I have always conducted myself in accordance with local and international laws and standards,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rong went on to state: “I wish to refute strongly any suggestion that I acted on behalf of any government official, that I presented myself as a representative of anyone, or that I promised any favour or business-related reward. I have already engaged with my legal representatives on these false reports and fabrications.”

Despite the supposed falsehood, Leader of the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R), Aubrey Norton, had leveraged the interview to call on Vice-President Jagdeo to disclose his earnings and assets.

In a direct response to the leader of the PNC/R, Vice-President Jagdeo, during a press briefing on Tuesday evening, said: “I will excuse his unfamiliarity with the law… I will excuse his ignorance of the law.”

The law he was referring to is the Integrity Commission Act, which stipulates that every person in public life must submit a declaration of their finances on or before June 30, every year.

“From 1999-2015 [and even after], the government and officials [of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic] have submitted, every year, their statements of income and assets to the Integrity Commission,” Vice-President Jagdeo related.

Should the assets of a public official far exceed his/her income, it could trigger an investigation and there could even be a penalty of a year imprisonment for false or no declaration.

Unlike successive People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) governments, Vice-President Jagdeo said officials of the former A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration did not submit statements to the Integrity Commission.

He described the Coalition’s record in this regard as sordid and maintained that PPP/C officials have submitted their statements consistently and in accordance with the law.

Although noting that he consistently submits his statements to the Integrity Commission, the Vice-President went a step further to say that he has two local bank accounts and documents to justify his acquisition of assets.

“My earnings are accounted for whether it comes from government pension, income from rental… the statements are with the bank… all of my assets have gone through the banking system,” Vice-President Jagdeo related.