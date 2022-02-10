UK’s Prince Charles tests positive for COVID, Clarence House says

In England, contacts of positive Covid cases who are fully vaccinated should take lateral flow tests for seven days. They do not have to self-isolate unless they test positive.

Charles had been due to unveil a statue of Licoricia of Winchester, a medieval Jewish businesswoman who was a money lender and single parent in the Hampshire city.

Clarence House said His Royal Highness was “deeply disappointed not to be able to attend… and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible”.

The announcement of Charles’s positive test was made just after midday, around 12 minutes before he was due to arrive.