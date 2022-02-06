Transport and Harbours 2021 earnings top $1 billion

AS the government continues to push for easier access across the country through improved and modernised infrastructure and technology, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, on Thursday disclosed that the ministry’s Transport and Harbours Department revenue earnings topped $1 billion in 2021.

Minister Edghill noted that this is significant for the department, as there were concerns about its inability to finance itself, which affected its operations.

“Transport and Harbours Department, which was an entity that all of us had great concern for, because of its liabilities and its inability to finance itself, last year earned revenues of over $1 billion,” the Public Works Minister told the National Assembly during his contributions to the budget debate.

Minister Edghill noted that several structural changes were implemented at the department by the advisory board. He noted that the department has significantly reduced wastage through the implementation of better management controls.

This department is responsible for the maintenance of all stellings and public vessels through the Public Works Ministry. In 2021, the government expended some $82 million on construction of the Fort Island stelling in Region Three.

Minister Edghill, in a previous interview, had noted that the stelling will ‘spur’ economic activity on the island where farming and fishing are the main sources of income. With the pandemic slowing up economies worldwide, the stelling will benefit the 95 persons who reside on Fort Island and over 200 persons from the catchment areas.

Additionally, to further improve access to riverain services, the government in 2021 injected another $50 million to further improve accessibility at the Supenaam Stelling, located near the village of Good Hope, in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Edghill said that the economic spin-off as a result of the huge allocations in 2021, aided in the revenue haul of the Transport and Harbours Department.

2022 plans

Meanwhile, in keeping with the government’s plans to further improve river transport, some $2.1 billion has been allocated in the 2022 budget for the construction of a new ocean-going passenger and cargo vessel, which will ply the North West District route; $562 million has been budgeted for the docking of Makouria, Sabanto, and Kanawan.

The new vessel for the North West District route is expected to be completed and operationalised in the second half of this year.

An additional $456 million has been allocated for the continued rehabilitation of Leguan, Fort Island and Bartica stellings. Minister Edghill further disclosed that a new pilot launch was acquired to assist vessels entering and leaving the various ports, while the ‘Steve N’ ship was rehabilitated to facilitate the dredging of the main channels.

Further, the stellings at Wakenaam and sections of the Parika and Supenaam Stellings were rehabilitated.

The Public Works Minister noted that several systems will be put in place to ensure sustained service to the public by the Transport and Harbours Department.

“There will be greater operational efficiency; the boats are being maintained at a higher level of control, dry-docking as well as maintenance of the engines and generators; [there is] greater training for the people handling the boats and [better] monitoring of works taking place,” Minister Edghill said.