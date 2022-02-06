Successive budgets correcting damage, mismanagement under APNU+AFC

– Dr. Mahadeo

SUCCESSIVE people-oriented, people-centred budgets have begun to correct the destruction and mismanagement of five years under the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration while alleviating the burden on people, healthcare, education delivery, taxation, and infrastructure.

This is according to Government Member of Parliament, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo who contributed to the 2022 budget debates at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) recently.

“I challenge the honourable members of the opposition, who have issues supporting this budget, to name even one measure in this budget that will negatively affect the people of Guyana, especially the poor.

“If you can’t, then you are opposing just because you are in opposition,” Dr. Mahadeo told the House.

“Mr Speaker, the APNU+AFC, like I said before, has caused a lot of destruction in the health sector, either by not doing maintenance or giving works to friends and families who did not have the capacity, skills or diligence to do a proper job,” he said.

Dr. Mahadeo noted that, in 2021, $97.4M was spent to ensure that every primary health care facility in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentye) was upgraded to improve service delivery and patient access, safety and comfort.

“Let me just mention that, in 2020, when we took over, the drug supply ranged from 0 to 18 per cent. Now it stands at 85 per cent and over. In fact, Mr. Speaker we are increasing our bond capacity in all regions to have more stock on hand,” Dr. Mahadeo disclosed.

Further, he said that the construction of a new modern hospital will start this year in the upper Corentyne.

To improve service delivery in Region Nine, he said three ATVs, two 4×4 vehicles, one two-wheel bike were added to its fleet of vehicles in 2020 and in 2021 one minibus, four two-wheel bikes, six ATVs, one 4×4 vehicle and one ambulance were added.

In Region One, Dr. Mahadeo said that, at the request of the residents of Moruca, there is now a functioning X-ray department while additional works are being done to the theatre and maternity wing. Moruca now has its own ambulance.

“Mr. Speaker, I must mention that permanent training centres have been established for the first time in Regions One and Nine. Last year, we trained 104 community health workers. This year, we will train other categories of health staff, including Pharmacy Assistants, Medical Technicians, Nursing Assistants etc. We hope to meet the need of these communities for these categories of health workers by training right in the communities,” the government MP added.

He noted also that surgical capacity was restored at Lethem, Mabaruma and soon surgical capacity in Aishalton, Kamarang, Moruca and Port Kaituma will be present and enhanced.

In Region Seven, Dr. Mahadeo said there were specialist outreaches, especially in the upper and middle Mazaruni.

“For the first time there were specialist outreaches to these areas. Kamarang theatre is being constructed and expected to be operational by middle 2022,” he noted.

In Region Eight, specialist outreaches were done at all facilities.

“For the first time a resident doctor was placed in Monkey Mountain while Paramakatoi Hospital will be upgraded to Smart facility,” he said.