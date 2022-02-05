News Archives
U.S. seeks extradition of duo wanted for sex crimes 
( From left) Kareem Abdool Hack and Julian Yhip
THE United States of America has requested the extradition of two men, who had fled to Guyana after allegedly committing several sex-related crimes.

Kareem Abdool Hack and Julian Yhip were arrested by the police on Friday and later appeared before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Hack, 35, of Canje Berbice, has been living in Guyana for about 15 years and is the owner of a tint shop. Yhip is employed as a chef at RsRS53 Resto Bar & Lounge.

Hack was arrested in Berbice while Yhip was arrested at a Georgetown location.
The U.S government was represented by state prosecutors Teshana Lake and Diana Kaulesar-O’Brien from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The US has already filed a request for extradition with the DPP. Both men have signalled their intention not to contest the extradition.
As such, the prosecutors requested that the men be remanded for the extradition process to begin.

However, Yhip pleaded with the magistrate for bail so that he can spend the time he has left in Guyana with his 16-day-old daughter.
Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus remanded the duo and adjourned the matter until February 8, 2022, for a report on the extradition.

