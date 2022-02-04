News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
NDIA installs stop logs at Andrews sluice after koker door fails
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Stop logs that were put in place at the Andrews sluice
Stop logs that were put in place at the Andrews sluice

THE wooden koker door located at Andrews Sluice in the Evergreen/Paradise Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Region Two, failed after it came under tremendous pressure from heavy waves during the above-normal high tide period on Thursday.

As a result, approximately 70 acres of rice lands and 25 households in the community were affected by flooding.
After receiving reports of the incident, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha instructed the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) to mobilise resources to remedy the situation.

According to a release, the NDIA was able to mobilise the necessary materials and equipment to stop the intrusion of sea water. Stop logs have since been installed in place of the failed koker door while flood waters are being pumped out of the system and diverted from the affected areas into the Westbury sluice.

Two engineers from the NDIA and other regional officials are also on site monitoring the situation to ensure further instances of flooding do not occur, the release noted.

Minister Mustapha also indicated that the stop logs will be in place at the structure until the NDIA is able to fabricate a new stainless-steel metal door to replace the damaged wooden door.

The minister further stated that the NDIA has already commenced the process to have the door replaced, which, he added, will be done in the shortest possible time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.