NDIA installs stop logs at Andrews sluice after koker door fails

THE wooden koker door located at Andrews Sluice in the Evergreen/Paradise Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Region Two, failed after it came under tremendous pressure from heavy waves during the above-normal high tide period on Thursday.

As a result, approximately 70 acres of rice lands and 25 households in the community were affected by flooding.

After receiving reports of the incident, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha instructed the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) to mobilise resources to remedy the situation.

According to a release, the NDIA was able to mobilise the necessary materials and equipment to stop the intrusion of sea water. Stop logs have since been installed in place of the failed koker door while flood waters are being pumped out of the system and diverted from the affected areas into the Westbury sluice.

Two engineers from the NDIA and other regional officials are also on site monitoring the situation to ensure further instances of flooding do not occur, the release noted.

Minister Mustapha also indicated that the stop logs will be in place at the structure until the NDIA is able to fabricate a new stainless-steel metal door to replace the damaged wooden door.

The minister further stated that the NDIA has already commenced the process to have the door replaced, which, he added, will be done in the shortest possible time.