News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Finance Minister: CDB grants ‘no-objection’ for Linden to Mabura Road Project
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh
Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh

SENIOR Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, has announced that the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has issued its ‘no-objection’ for negotiations to commence with the most responsive bidder, Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A. from Brazil, for the award of the Linden to Mabura Hill upgrade project.

This project is the first link of the highway between Linden and Lethem. It would provide major support to ease of travel, trade and general connectivity between Guyana and Brazil and open vast opportunities by linking Guyana’s hinterland communities to Georgetown, a release from the Ministry of Finance said.

The release added that the process leading to the award of the contract followed a stringent and transparent procurement process, whereby the call for proposals for the pre-qualification of contractors was made in February 2021. Ten contractors were prequalified and the prequalified list of contractors was approved by the CDB in October 2021.

The Linden to Mabura Hill upgrade project will be the largest project ever funded by the Caribbean Development Bank, and one of the most historic projects undertaken in Guyana

Following the pre-qualification phase, the bidding process began in October 2021 and concluded in December 2021. Of the 10 prequalified contractors, the following five made submissions: China Gezhouba Group Company Limited, China Railway International Group & China Railway No.10 Engineering Group Co., Ltd., Shandong Luqiao Group Co., Ltd., OECI S.A. (OECI) in JV with Castilho Engenharia E Empreendimentos S.A. (CEE) and Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A.

“The bids were carefully scrutinised and evaluated by a team of local engineers. After a thorough evaluation process involving engagements and consultations with the Caribbean Development Bank, Consultant Mott MacDonald and other specialists, Bid No. 5, Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A, was determined as the most responsive bid indicating full compliance with all Environmental, Social, Health and Safety requirements,” the release said.

It noted that the CDB indicated its concurrence with the recommendation of the Guyanese evaluation committee and issued its ‘no-objection’ to commence negotiations with the winning bidder.

This project will be the largest project ever funded by the Caribbean Development Bank, and one of the most historic projects undertaken in Guyana.

The road works include upgrading the existing alignment to Asphaltic Concrete Surface – 2 Lanes, 7.2m width, approximately 122Km and the inclusion as well of five drainage structures.

Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A is a large Brazilian contractor established in 1966. The company specialises in the construction of refineries, roads, bridges, commercial offices, residential buildings, highways, and sewage systems worldwide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.