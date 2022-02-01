News Archives
Top UG graduates presented with Presidential awards
President, Dr Irfaan Ali with UG’s Valedictorian Devindra Kissoon and Best Graduating Student of the Berbice Campus Tomeshwor Mohabir from the Tain campus. They both finished with GPAs of 4.0 (Office of the President photo)
PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali, on Monday, presented the President’s Medal to the University of Guyana’s 2020/2021 valedictorian, Devindra Kissoon.
Kissoon, 27, finished as the valedictorian after successfully completing a Bachelor of Science Degree (Civil with Environmental Engineering) at the Turkeyen Campus with a GPA of 4.0.

Meanwhile, Tomeshwor Mohabir from the Tain campus was also presented with an award from the President for being the best graduating student of the UG Berbice Campus. Mohabir, 30, finished as the best graduating student from Tain after completing his Bachelor of Education Degree (Mathematics Concentration Programme) with a GPA of 4.0.

The President said he was pleased to honour each of the graduates in recognition of their superlative performance in their respective programmes.
He also charged them to reflect on the sacrifices their families would have made along their journey and encouraged them to use their lives as an opportunity to influence others.

With regards to their chosen areas of study, President Ali noted that their aspirations are in keeping with the development trajectory of the country.
The presentation was conducted in the presence of the recipients’ family members at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

Kissoon was joined by his mother Basmattie Sukhdeo, brother Sanjeev Kissoon and his girlfriend Tesheena Dindyal while Mohabir was accompanied by his wife Nueza and his son Zidan.

Also present at the simple ceremony was UG’s Director of Events, Conferences and Communication, Jainarine Deonauth and UG’s Public Relations Officer, Krest Cummings.

