Jaikaran and Nassir spin QC to 40-over victory

OFF-spinners Vickash Jaikaran and Mohamad Nassir spun Queen’s College second-division cricket team to a two-wicket victory against Bel Air Rubis in a 40-over encounter on Saturday at the Queen’s College ground.

Bel Air Rubis won the toss and opted to take first strike. Opener A. Khan smashed four fours and two sixes in a score of 36 while, batting at number seven, T. King top-scored with 52 (4X4s, 3X6s). In well-paced innings, he mixed singles with big shots.

The home team spinners were however able to use the slow pitch that offered grip and turn to their advantage, which eventually restricted Rubis for 128 in 29.4 overs.

Jaikarran toppled the top order, including Khan, to finish with 4-18 from six overs, while Nassir, who got the prized wicket of King, caught and bowled, finished with 4-22 from 5.4 overs.

In their turn in the middle, the Queen’s College side, made up of current and former students, played some aggressive strokes, but they lost eight wickets in the process.

Kishaan Persaud anchored the innings with a patient 30, which included three fours and two sixes. Several other batsmen reached double figures, which lifted the side to 129-8 in 26.3 overs.