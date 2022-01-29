Child with brain tumor gets visa for treatment in US

DIAGNOSED with a rare brain tumour, six-year-old Aden Persaud of Blairmont, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), got the medical visa he needs to travel to the United States for treatment, approved on Friday.

The Saving Hands Emergency Aid Inc. (SHEA) foundation provided this update in a recent Facebook post.

“We are pleased to share that Aden’s medical visa has been approved,” the foundation said.

Since the treatment needed by Aden is not available in Guyana, his parents are left with no other option but to seek financial assistance to send him abroad for medical care.

According to SHEA, due to the severity and urgent nature of his condition, he needs immediate surgery, and extensive hormone replacement therapy.

“Unfortunately, the advanced treatment and technology necessary to save this young child is not yet available in Guyana. Therefore, SHEA charity has accepted his case, and we are working with doctors in the United States to coordinate lifesaving treatment for Aden,” the organisation said on its website.

Although the medical visa has been approved, the foundation said that help is needed now more than ever as only 50 per cent of the funds for the treatment has been attained. The child’s mother, Alicia Persaud, who will be accompanying him to the United States, received her visa last Friday.

Aden who was recently diagnosed with craniopharyngiomas, would usually experience headaches and vomiting. His mother told the Guyana Chronicle that of recent he is feeling a little better.

According to the National Cancer Institute, craniopharyngiomas are usually part solid, part fluid-filled cysts, which are usually benign and not cancerous as they do not spread to other parts of the brain, nor to other parts of the body.

“However, they may grow and press on nearby parts of the brain or other areas, including the pituitary gland, the optic chiasm, optic nerves, and fluid-filled spaces in the brain. Craniopharyngiomas may affect many functions of the brain, such as the hormone-making process, growth, and vision,” the institute says.

Persons interested in donating may place funds into the Demerara Bank account number 6002041325 under the name Lori Narine or may contact the organisation at shea@sheacharity.org.

The organisation is a publicly-funded charity managed by volunteers and 100 per cent of all donations are allocated to patient care.