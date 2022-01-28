News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
GBA supportive of allocations for sport in 2022 Budget
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
sports

THE Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) said it is supportive of the allocations for sport in the 2022 Budget, presented by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh.

In his presentation on Wednesday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Dr Singh announced that G$2.2 billion has been allocated for sport – the biggest allocation ever for the sector, surpassing the G$1.5 billion in 2021.

Below is a statement by the Guyana Boxing Association:
The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) salutes the Government of Guyana for producing a solid, comprehensive and transformational Budget 2022.

The historic amount allotted to sport will no doubt see further development in the fraternity and, hopefully, will have a lasting impact on athletes and officials.

The GBA has been working closely with Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. and wishes to go on record as being supportive of this budget.

With sport being put on the front burner, we envision an exciting and progressive time ahead for the local sport fraternity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.