GBA supportive of allocations for sport in 2022 Budget

THE Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) said it is supportive of the allocations for sport in the 2022 Budget, presented by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh.

In his presentation on Wednesday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Dr Singh announced that G$2.2 billion has been allocated for sport – the biggest allocation ever for the sector, surpassing the G$1.5 billion in 2021.

Below is a statement by the Guyana Boxing Association:

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) salutes the Government of Guyana for producing a solid, comprehensive and transformational Budget 2022.

The historic amount allotted to sport will no doubt see further development in the fraternity and, hopefully, will have a lasting impact on athletes and officials.

The GBA has been working closely with Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. and wishes to go on record as being supportive of this budget.

With sport being put on the front burner, we envision an exciting and progressive time ahead for the local sport fraternity.