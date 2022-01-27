IMMAF president hails Guyana’s participation at Abu Dhabi World Championships

… pledges Federation’s support for MMA development locally

By Rawle Toney in Abu Dhabi

(Compliments of Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation/National Sports Commission)

KERRITH Brown, president of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), was full of praises for the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GYMMAF), following the participation of Corwin D’Anjou and Ijaz Cave, at the World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

D’Anjou competed in the Welterweight category, while Cave featured in the Light Heavyweight division. Both fighters have sinse exited the tournament which will conclude tomorrow in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

This year’s championships is the largest for the IMMAF in its 10-year history, as over 450 athletes from 57 countries, gathered to compete for a chance to be crowned the best in the world in their respective categories. It is also the first World Championships since the advent of COVID-19 in 2020.

The IMMAF was founded in Sweden by former athletes and presidents of the Swedish MMA Federation, August Wallén and George Sallfeldt, with support from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Headed by Gavin Singh, the GYMMA only recently received their accreditation to the IMMAF, officially registering Guyana as an affiliate to the Mixed Martial Arts’ (MMA) international governing body.

“The first time being here, especially at this level as well, shows the development that you guys have got the federation to where it is. We’re proud of the fact that you’ve come and participated and it shows the development of the sport,” Brown told Chronicle Sport in an exclusive interview at the UAE Ju-jitsu Arena.

Representing England in Judo, Brown won bronze at the 1984 Olympics and bronze at the 1987 World Championships.

In 2015, Brown was unanimously voted in as president of the IMMAF, replacing France’s Bertrand Amoussou.

He has been credited with, among other notable things, pushing the IMMAF to achieving its WADA Code signatory status by the World Anti-Doping Agency, becoming the first organisation to do so under the revised Policy for Acceptance of New Signatories that came into effect at the beginning of 2021.

With none of the Guyanese fighters advancing, since D’Anjou was eliminated in the first round of his division and Cave came out at the quarterfinals, Brown said it is part of the learning phase.

“What you have to realise is, in terms of the national federation, the job is that you’re learning in all aspects. You are learning the different processes that are put in place to run a competition at this level, so when you go back to develop the national federation, the clubs, referees, judges, the coaches; everything that’s happening in Abu Dhabi, we want the federation to value and adopt,” Brown said.

He admitted that for the IMMAF’s ultimate goal, apart from showcasing some of the best MMA amateur talent globally, is youth development.

According to the former British Judo Federation Chairman, “It’s about giving the youths the opportunity to come through, provide the pathway, in terms of the development for the top athletes who will eventually transition from amateur to pro.”

Brown said he was impressed with the skillset shown by the Guyanese fighters and hoped that under the guidance of Gavin Singh and his GYMMA executives, the country will be a mainstay at other IMMAF global events.

He also pledged the IMMAF’s support in ensuring that the Guyanese Federation continues to operate within the confines of the International Federation’s guidelines for MMA and push the agenda of youth development.