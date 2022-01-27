News Archives
Guyana Police Force congratulates Hercules on coaching appointment
Guyana Harpy Eagles assistant coach Ryan Hercules (Photo: Brandon Corlette)
Guyana Harpy Eagles assistant coach Ryan Hercules (Photo: Brandon Corlette)

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF), through Commissioner (ag) Nigel Hoppie, has congratulated Ryan Hercules on his ascension to the Manager/Assistant Coach role of the Guyana Harpy Eagles cricket team.

Hercules, who also coaches the Force’s cricket team, was confirmed in the national job late last year, and his first task will be the Regional Four-Day Championship next month. The head coach is Esaun Crandon.

A release from the GPF indicated Hercules started his journey as a teenage cricketer at the Parika/Salem Sports Club and represented Essequibo for a number of years before playing in England and Australia.

After returning to Guyana, he served as assistant coach of the Guyana Senior Female and Guyana Under-15 teams and is currently on the pathway to Level III accreditation, which is understood to be among the highest accredited level.

According to the release, Hercules in his new role plans to work hard with players to help them achieve team goals and personal goals, bring success to the franchise, and keep intact the development of players going into a West Indies setup.

Staff Reporter

