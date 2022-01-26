Man denies killing drinking buddy 

LEVOY LaCruz called “Jagan”, on Tuesday, pleaded not guilty to fatally stabbing his friend, Reafeal Orin Danns, during a drinking spree in the Lower Pomeroon, just over seven years ago.

LaCruz, 29, of Lower Pomeroon River, Region Two, was indicted for manslaughter at the Essequibo High Court before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow.

He denied that, on September 8, 2014, in the county of Essequibo, he unlawfully killed Danns.

A 12-member jury was empanelled to hear the trial, which will begin on February 1, 2022.

The state will be represented by prosecutor Tiffini Lyken while attorney-at-law Latchmi Dindayal is on record for the accused.

According to reports, on the day in question, around 22:00 hrs, Danns and LaCruz were imbibing when they got into an argument.

LaCruz allegedly armed himself with a kitchen knife and stabbed Danns to his chest. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Charity Hospital.