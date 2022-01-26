Shuman withdraws from election process for new Opposition Leader

OPPOSITION Leader Joseph Harmon, today, officially submitted his resignation from that post to Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir.

With that being done, it is now for the opposition political parties to elect a new Leader of the Opposition. Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), Lenox Shuman, who represents the joinder with A New and United Guyana (ANUG), has, however, indicated he is not interested in the process of electing a new Leader of the Opposition.

The Opposition Leader is a constitutional post that is filled by an election of the elected members of the National Assembly who are not part of the government.

House Speaker Nadir, before the reading of the 2022 Budget, said he received the communication from Mr Harmon earlier today. Speaker Nadir said a meeting of the opposition parties was convened, during which Shuman made his position clear.

It is now for the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) to communicate their availability to the Speaker for a meeting to be held to elect a new Opposition Leader.