Granger expected to resign as APNU Chairman

FORMER President David Granger, who is no longer the leader of the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R), is expected to step down as Chairman of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

According to sources, Granger could submit his resignation from the Coalition this week.

Since the People’s National Congress/Reform’s (PNC/R’s) Biennial Congress in December, in which Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon lost the race for party leadership to Aubrey Norton, there has been unease in the PNC camp with regards to the leader of the Coalition.

Interestingly, Norton who is now leader of the party is not a Member of Parliament and Harmon, who is Opposition Leader, is not an executive member of the PNC/R.

Since Harmon was not vying for any other position, he was left out of the party’s executive body after losing his only race to Norton.

Reports indicate that Harmon would likely be coopted into the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC); however, only Norton has the power to make that call. No such move has been made.

Aside from this, there are other issues. The PNC’s Central Executive Committee wants Norton to become the Leader of the Opposition but Harmon who currently holds the post has refused to step down.

Harmon during his campaign to become leader of the party had said that the leader of the PNC/R should be the Leader of the Opposition.

He has since walked back on this position.

The reported decision by Granger to resign as Chairman of the Coalition stems from a meeting with AFC Leader Khemraj Ramjattan and Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon, on Monday.

However, while Granger is expected to resign as Chairman of the Coalition, it is unlikely that he will resign as Representative of the APNU+AFC list of candidates. Ramjattan serves as deputy of that list.