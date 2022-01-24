Ivan Madray XI defeat John Trim XI by four runs in U-15 practice match

THREE wickets by left-arm orthodox bowler, Enrique Mickle, lifted Ivan Madray XI to a four-run victory against John Trim XI when the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) held its first trial match on Saturday at the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club ground, in preparation for the Guyana Cricket Board U-15 Inter-County tournament.

Ivan Madray XI batted first and made 129 before they were bowled out in 49.5 overs.

Rose Hall Canje Arborsmart cricketer, Jayden Edwards, led the attack with 29 runs, while Dave Prettipaul supported with 19 runs and Sohail Mohammed 15.

Bowling for John Trim XI, Tucber Park CC’s Gilbert Griffith nabbed 2-13 from six overs, while there were one apiece for Arif Khan, Matthew Pereira and Akash Sukhlall.

In their turn at the middle, John Trim XI were routed for 125 in 47 overs.

Vishal Williams played a few shots for 28, while Farhan Ballee added 12 and Navin Boodwah 11, but it was not enough.

Mickle took 3-13 from five overs, while his Rose Hall Canje Arborsmart teammate, Richard Ramdehol, supported with 2-3 from 3.4 overs. Prettipaul and Abdulla Azad also finished with a wicket each.

According to information from the BCB, two other 50-over matches will be hosted, with the possibility of a third also on the card before the national team is selected.

The next game would be held on Wednesday, January 26, at Jai Hind Cricket ground (behind Albion Police Station) from 8:30hrs. In that clash, Ivan Madray XI would go up against Rohan Kanhai XI.

ROHAN KANHAI X1 would include Romario Ramdehol (Capt.), Chamesh Seenauth, Fiaz Baksh, Ravin Boodwah, Lakeram Singh, Devanand Samaroo, Rohit Sarjoon, Roshawn Crandon, Yoganand Mohan, Reshan Sakrulla, Glenroy Fraser, Vikash Roopnarine and Winston Hartman.

IVAN MADRAY X1 would include Sohail Mohammed (Capt.), Adrian Hetmyer, Razam Koobeer, Lamror Seecharran, Devin Lalbeharry, Jayden Edwards, Aden Semple, Richard Ramdehol, Abdulla Azad, Enrique Mickle, Dave Prettipaul, Nicholas Lepps and Nicholas Hall.