News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Ivan Madray XI defeat John Trim XI by four runs in U-15 practice match
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Ivan Madray XI won the opening practice match by four runs.
Ivan Madray XI won the opening practice match by four runs.

THREE wickets by left-arm orthodox bowler, Enrique Mickle, lifted Ivan Madray XI to a four-run victory against John Trim XI when the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) held its first trial match on Saturday at the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club ground, in preparation for the Guyana Cricket Board U-15 Inter-County tournament.

Ivan Madray XI batted first and made 129 before they were bowled out in 49.5 overs.

Rose Hall Canje Arborsmart cricketer, Jayden Edwards, led the attack with 29 runs, while Dave Prettipaul supported with 19 runs and Sohail Mohammed 15.

Bowling for John Trim XI, Tucber Park CC’s Gilbert Griffith nabbed 2-13 from six overs, while there were one apiece for Arif Khan, Matthew Pereira and Akash Sukhlall.

In their turn at the middle, John Trim XI were routed for 125 in 47 overs.

Vishal Williams played a few shots for 28, while Farhan Ballee added 12 and Navin Boodwah 11, but it was not enough.

Mickle took 3-13 from five overs, while his Rose Hall Canje Arborsmart teammate, Richard Ramdehol, supported with 2-3 from 3.4 overs. Prettipaul and Abdulla Azad also finished with a wicket each.

According to information from the BCB, two other 50-over matches will be hosted, with the possibility of a third also on the card before the national team is selected.

The next game would be held on Wednesday, January 26, at Jai Hind Cricket ground (behind Albion Police Station) from 8:30hrs. In that clash, Ivan Madray XI would go up against Rohan Kanhai XI.

ROHAN KANHAI X1 would include Romario Ramdehol (Capt.), Chamesh Seenauth, Fiaz Baksh, Ravin Boodwah, Lakeram Singh, Devanand Samaroo, Rohit Sarjoon, Roshawn Crandon, Yoganand Mohan, Reshan Sakrulla, Glenroy Fraser, Vikash Roopnarine and Winston Hartman.

IVAN MADRAY X1 would include Sohail Mohammed (Capt.), Adrian Hetmyer, Razam Koobeer, Lamror Seecharran, Devin Lalbeharry, Jayden Edwards, Aden Semple, Richard Ramdehol, Abdulla Azad, Enrique Mickle, Dave Prettipaul, Nicholas Lepps and Nicholas Hall.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.