Four more COVID-19 deaths, 642 new cases recorded

FOUR more persons have died after contracting COVID-19, taking Guyana’s overall death toll to 1,134 the Ministry of Health has reported.

The ministry said that among the fatalities are three residents of Region Three: a 68-year-old fully vaccinated man who died on January 21, a 46-year-old fully vaccinated woman who died on January 20 and a 67-year-old man whose vaccination status is unknown and who died on January 23. The fourth person is an unvaccinated 88-year-old woman from Region 10, who died on January 23.

Additionally, there are currently 13,788 active COVID-19 cases in Guyana, following the addition of 642 new cases on January 23, 2021.

The new cases are spread across the ten administrative regions.

Region Four accounted for 251 of those cases. Region One recorded 37; Region Two, 31; Region Three, 83; Region Five, 66; Region Six, 72; Region Seven, 22; Region Nine, two and Region 10, 78.

The country has now recorded a total of 57,227 confirmed cases since the first COVID-19 case was reported in March 2020.

Of the active cases, 19 persons are at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital, Liliendaal; 175 are in institutional isolation; 13,580 are in home isolation, and 14 are in institutional quarantine.

Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic, that is, they are not exhibiting symptoms.

The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures are in force until January 31, 2021. They may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.

As per the current measures, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes, and physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are recommended. The current curfew is 12:00hrs to 04:00hrs.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.