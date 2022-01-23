Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Saturday joined other government officials on a one-day visit to the village of Kurutuku in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni). The high-level team addressed several concerns. and discussed areas that can benefit the people of the hinterland. Team members also made a commitment to support training initiatives for women and youths from the community, and to furnish the school, enhance the school-feeding programme, and address birth certificate issues. The residents also raised concerns pertaining to security, transportation for students, and health services, and requested that an airstrip be re-established in the community, in the hope of complementing river transportation, supporting mining operations and medical actions. Further consultations on the issues were promised.
Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips
SHARE THIS ARTICLE :