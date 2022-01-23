Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Saturday joined other government officials on a one-day visit to the village of Kurutuku in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni). The high-level team addressed several concerns. and discussed areas that can benefit the people of the hinterland. Team members also made a commitment to support training initiatives for women and youths from the community, and to furnish the school, enhance the school-feeding programme, and address birth certificate issues. The residents also raised concerns pertaining to security, transportation for students, and health services, and requested that an airstrip be re-established in the community, in the hope of complementing river transportation, supporting mining operations and medical actions. Further consultations on the issues were promised.